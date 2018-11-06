North Leicestershire League: CK Dons go top after seven-goal rout

Have your say

Bottesford FC returned to winning ways in the North Leicestershire League with victory against winless Sileby Victoria on Saturday.

Goals from Owen Park and Tom Richardson gave the villagers a 2-0 win at Nottingham Road, lifting them to third in Division One with games in hand on the top two.

CK Dons took advantage of their league rivals being in county cup action by hitting the top of Division Two in sparkling style.

The Melton-based Dons made it five wins from five with a 7-0 demolition of Shepshed Amateurs Reserves at the All England Spirts Ground.

Tom Figura led the way with a hat-trick, while Rolando Jibbinson also bagged a brace as both strikes made it nine goals for the season.

Solo strikes from Martin Maclean and Kiel Stewart completed the rout to go two points clear of rivals Wymeswold Reserves and Thringstone Miners Welfare.

The rest of our sides were in knockout action and enjoyed contrasting fortunes.

Wymeswold Reserves maintained their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 home win over Sutton Bonington Reserves to reach round three of the Saturday Vase.

Linford Harris, Reece Lewin, and Leon Smith were all on target for the home side.

Their Division Two rivals Asfordby FC Development also eased into the third round with a 2-0 win at home to Scraptoft United.

But Bottesford Reserves were knocked out of the Vase after a penalty shoot-out at Fleckney Athletic Reserves.

Callum Bell and George Crowther struck for Bottesford as the tie ended 2-2 before the hosts edged the shoot-out 5-4.