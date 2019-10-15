Mowbray Rangers turn on the style in six-goal show

Mowbray Rangers Under 13s played their best football of the season so far with a 6-2 win at Thurmaston Magpies.

They took a deserved lead when Alex Ward smashed home from Brunning’s superb corner, and Rangers continued to dominate with the impressive Presbury linking every move with strength and guile.

Magpies equalised with a great long-range strike, but it didn’t upset Mowbray’s rhythm and they regained the lead when Ward smashed home his second after neat link-up play between Brunning and Presbury.

Just before half-time it was 3-1 when Presbury received the ball from the tireless Radford and fired home.

Thurmaston gave as good as they got in the second half and pulled one back, but Mowbray soon regained their two-goal lead through Piechowicz’s fine solo effort.

The hosts were unlucky not to get a penalty and were then reduced to 10 men after a sending off.

This made the final 10 minutes much easier for Rangers and Piechowicz added his second before Mowbray scored the goal of the game.

A neat flowing football ended with Brunning slotting an inch-perfect pass to man-of-the-match Presbury who passed the ball into the net for a stylish goal.