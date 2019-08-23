Mowbray Rangers to toast £126k clubhouse revamp at open day

Mowbray Rangers FC are hoping to see a raft of old faces when they celebrate the £126,000 redevelopment of their clubhouse.

The Asfordby Hill-based club are holding an open day on Bank Holiday Monday, from noon to 4pm, to mark its official opening.

They would like past coaches, managers, players and committee members to join them and bring along old team photos to re-live the club’s early days.

Activities will include small-sided football games, walking football, crossbar challenge, beat the keeper, top bins challenge, and throwing sponges at the manager. There will also be a barbecue and refreshments on sale.

Rangers were founded in 1983 by Alan Webster, supported by Alan Young, Martin Rooney, Phil Saddington and Margarete Brunning, and are the oldest junior football club in the borough.

Martin, now president of Holwell Sports, was pivotal in gaining Football Foundation funding for the building of the first clubhouse in 2005.

Their new facility has been four years in the planning and was made possible this year when the Foundation confirmed 95 per cent grant funding.

The renovations involved knocking through two changing rooms, repositioning the referee rooms, changing the plumbing systems after two burst pipes in three years, and updated electrics.

A club spokesman said: “We are very pleased with the renovation which gives the club a greater opportunity to rent out the space to community groups and raise much-needed funds.

“It will also give the club opportunities to re-introduce football parties and allow us to have fundraising events on site.”

The club, which has 14 teams from under 7s up to under 15s, operates as a not-for-profit organisations and keeps its memberships low to encourage greater participation in football.

Rangers are sponsored by Melton business ESF Festival of Football, with further sponsorship options available.