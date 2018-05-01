Mowbray Rangers Tigers lift cup after penalty shoot-out drama

Mowbray Rangers Tigers got their hands on some silverware on Sunday after edging Cosby on penalties in the Chairman’s Cup final.

With the game finished 1-1 after extra time, and the shoot-out locked at 3-3, keeper bailey saved Cosby’s first sudden-death penalty to win the game.

Man-of-the-match Josh Ward scored a spectacular equaliser EMN-180105-144755002

The U13s side travelled to Coalville Town’s Owen Street ground for a final which turned out to be a titanic affair.

A scrappy start saw both sides concede possession with nerves evident on the pitch and among the 200-plus supporters.

Both sides hit the bar as Kirk and Barker tried to get a foothold in midfield, using Brighty and the tireless Woodcock down the flanks.

But they were unable to give Hewson much service as Cosby defended well.

Mowbray’s defence had their hands full, but the back four of Pole, Rudkin, Parker and Ward grew into the game in a goalless first half.

Early in the second half disaster struck when Bailey tried to shepherd a hopeful ball back into his area, but misjudged it, allowing the Cosby forward to finish into an empty net.

It looked like Cosby would add a second as Mowbray’s heads dropped, but managers Bailey and Brighty revived them.

Parker caused problems down the left with marauding runs, but when Finch shot straight at the keeper from six yards, it didn’t look to be Mowbray’s day.

But man-of-the-match Ward – the pillar of the defence – took a touch and fired into the top corner from 20 yards to send the game into extra time.

Mowbray were in the box seat and pushed Phillips forward. Ames and Starly probed, but Mowbray could not find a way through and had Bailey to thank for pushing a late free-kick around the post.

And again he came to the fore after Phillips-Ames’ weak penalty somehow crossed the line in sudden-death spot-kicks, tipped Cosby’s reply around the post to give Mowbray the silverware.

Mowbray squad: Toby Barnes, Rich Brown, Monty Lomas, Ben Hallam, Ethan Starly, Charlie Phillips-Ames, Daniel Bailey, George Rudkin, Harris Pole, Spencer Parker, Joe Barker, Edward Kirk, Louis Woodcock, Max Brighty, Will Finch, Harry Hewson, Josh Ward.