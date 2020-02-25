Mowbray Rangers shade FFA in fast and furious U13s clash

Have your say

In blustery conditions not ideal for football, Mowbray Rangers Under 13s hosted FFA in a fast and furious encounter which the home side edged.

The first 20 minutes, with Rangers playing into the wind, FFA always looked very dangerous on the break and went very close to taking a deserved lead.

Eventually Mowbray got themselves into the game and started to pile on the pressure, with Presbury looking a constant threat up front.

Home captain and man-of-the-match Daniel Radford broke the deadlock when he ran clear.

His first shot was blocked by the keeper, but he slotted home the rebound.

The second half was an even affair, with both teams cancelling out the other.

The visitors had the opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot, but the ever-impressive Haffenden saved well to keep the home side in front.

And with 10 minutes left Piechowicz gave Rangers some breathing space with a neat finish to double the lead.

But this didn’t deter FFA who continued to push forward and deservedly scored a late consolation.