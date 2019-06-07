Mowbray Rangers set to host 12th International Football Festival

Mowbray Rangers host their 12th annual International Football Festival for Under 12 and Under 13 teams this weekend.

The festival has a truly international flavour with the club’s French friends from Etoile, making the trip from Lille for the 12th consecutive year to play in both age groups.

They are joined by Irish club Monaghan, while other clubs to be represented are Football First Academy, from Loughborough, Royce Rangers, from Oakham, Ibstock United Lions, Houghton Rangers, Asfordby FC and Melton Foxes.

Five teams at under 12 level will compete on a round-robin basis over the two days, while eight under 13s teams will compete in two groups of four.

Saturday kicks off at 10.30am with a parade of the teams followed by national anthems.

The first matches in both age groups kick off at 11am with the last matches for that day starting at 2pm for the under 13s and 3pm for the under 12s.

Mowbray, Etoile and Monaghan will meet up for a social evening on Saturday.

Sunday’s action gets under way at 10am before the lunch break at 12.15pm when the annual Duncan Warner Memorial Match will take place between the Managers Select XI and Referees Select XI.

The tournament resumes at 1pm, playing through to the finals which kick off at 3pm, before the festival culminates with the trophy presentations.

Refreshments from the club’s canteen will be available for spectators as well as a barbecue.

A Mowbray Rangers spokesman said: “Were it not for our generous sponsors, hosting parents, volunteers and 13 qualified match officials, the event would not take place.

“Credit goes out to all that have enabled us to stage 12 consecutive festivals and long may this continue.”