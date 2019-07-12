Mowbray Rangers Pumas land tournament win

Have your say

Mowbray Rangers Under 8 Pumas will go into the next season full of confidence after clinching a summer tournament triumph.

Rangers entered the Coalville Ravens tournament, held on a hot Sunday afternoon.

The group stages consisted of five matches and all games were evenly contested.

Mowbray rode their luck at times, but also enjoyed long periods of domination against all sides to win four games and draw the other.

Codrokadroka and Jones both scored three times, while Worby added two, with a single strike each from Faulkner and Edwards.

This pitched them against Marlborough Rovers who had a 100 per cent winning record in their group.

Rangers started on the front foot and after three minutes Jorge Ward finished with a cool right-footed finish.

Mowbray backed this up with solid defensive play by Stanley Jones, while Kai Jones and Villi looked threatening on the right.

And it was no surprise when good interplay between the latter and Worby set up Ward to clinically finish, this time with his left foot.

Mowbray took the foot off the gas and allowed Marlborough a way back, and with the score at 2-1, play became frantic.

An equaliser was about to happen looked likely, but a phenomenal last-minute tackle from captain Jaiden Ward earned Mowbray the win and the gold medal as Under 8s champions.