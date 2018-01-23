Mowbray Rangers overcome stubborn New Parks

After the disappointment of their county cup exit, Mowbray Rangers Jaguars U12s returned to league action at New Parks.

Having comprehensively beaten the same opponents earlier in the season, hopes where for a similar display as Rangers tried a new formation using wing backs.

But New Parks had not read this script and began brightly with a clear game plan to sit deep and hit Mowbray on the break.

Mowbray’s normal crisp passing game was missing with poor passing and laboured runs, but they were ahead within 12 minutes as Roscoe struck from the edge of the box with a low, hard drive.

This seemed to settle Rangers who added another soon through Worby’s close-range shot after a clever piece of individual skill and run at the defence.

New Parks seemed to be rocking and looked in danger of conceding more, but their centre half made some very timely tackles.

Roscoe burst through from midfield and was in on goal when he was brought down, but the resulting free-kick was easily cleared.

This set the tone for the rest of the half as Rangers laboured but created few clear chances.

Tyler, at left-back, made some key tackles to stop two breaks, leaving Mowbray’s keeper Puchacz with little to do.

Hard-working midfielder Faulkner then popped up unseen in the box to score the third before half-time.

Rangers passed the ball better in the second half, creating clear-cut chances, but they seemed unable to find the net.

Grant and Homewood stood out with a display of one-touch passing, while Swinscoe, playing higher up the pitch than normal, hit the side-netting with a shot from the halfway line.

Worby added a fourth in the last 10 minutes with a clean strike as the game finished with both sides playing good football.