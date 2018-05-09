Mowbray Rangers move one win from runners-up finish

Mowbray Rangers Under 13s need three points from their final two games to secure runners-up spot after being held to a draw in an even contest at Market Bosworth on a hot Sunday morning.

With only two substitutes, Mowbray were expecting a stern test from the fourth-placed team and received it.

Rangers attacked from kick-off without really testing the keeper, but after 20 minutes, Barker tided up a ball in defence and hit a sublime pass to Lomas who finished to give them the lead.

The second half was a different story as Bosworth won all the midfield battles, forcing the inspirational Bailey into a string of saves.

Bailey’s goal was finally breached a minute from time when a break down the left resulted in a pull back for the unmarked forward to equalise.

* In midweek Rangers suffered a cup final win hangover as they suffered only their second league defeat of the season at Glenfield.

In an extremely physical game, Mowbray were just off their usual standard against a very quick side.

Within five minutes Mowbray trailed when a through ball caught them out, and straight from the restart, the ball was passed straight to Glenfield’s forward to make it 2-0 and leave Rangers fearing the worst.

Mowbray showed great character, and with the outstanding Kirk tenacious in midfield, they pulled one back when Phillips-Ames flicked home a cross.

Rangers then drew level when Kirk’s free-kick crept in at the far post before Brighty showed good determination to give them a half-time lead.

A wide-open end-to-end second half presented chances to both teams as full-backs Hallam and Brown did well to contain attacks down the flanks.

But the hosts equalised when a ball over the top fell to their pacey forward, and two goals in two minutes gave Glenfield the spoils, 5-3.