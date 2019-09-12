Mowbray Rangers make winning start after promotion

Mowbray Rangers Under 13s got their league campaign under way playing in Division B after winning promotion last season.

The home side were down to a bare 11 players, three of whom were carrying knocks, and knew only a strong team performance would carry them through against strong opponents Greentowers Hinckley.

This is how it proved to be and the home side took an early lead through an amazing 20-yard free-kick from the inspirational Piechowicz who covered every blade of grass despite carrying an injury.

Hinckley bossed possession and can count themselves unlucky not to take anything from the game, but for sheer effort and determination, Mowbray were able to preserve a clean sheet to take the three points.

A special mention must go to the three new signings, Chipasa, Foston and Waterworth, who slotted into the team and looked totally at home.