Mowbray Rangers Lions upset Quorn to roar into League Cup semis

Mowbray Rangers Lions Under 14s upset the odds as they earned a brilliant 4-3 win at Division One side Quorn to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup on Sunday.

Rangers started very much on the front foot, looking to get in the game early, knowing they were the underdogs.

Action from a hard-fought quarter-final in Quorn EMN-190313-100212002

But despite the bright start, it was the home side who took the lead with a sublime free-kick which clipped the bar on its way into the net, leaving stand-in goalkeeper Connor Hodges stranded.

Mowbray quickly responded and equalised when a superb run from winger Bayley Purkis played in striker Jai Wedgwood who coolly slotted in for 1-1.

But another Quorn free-kick found its way into the bottom corner to give the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead.

Mowbray started the second half in deficit, but were still well in the tie.

Rangers revelled in their tag of underdogs on Sunday EMN-190313-100202002

The equaliser came soon after the break when a wonderful whipped corner from midfielder Luke Betts was met at the back post by in-form striker Wedgwood to make it 2-2.

In a bad tempered second half from Quorn, Mowbray began to turn the screw.

Substitute Tallen Burt raced clear of the Quorn defenders to round the goalkeeper and slot into a empty net as the underdogs went ahead for the first time.

The clinching goal came soon after when Quorn failed to clear a corner and the ball found Luke Betts who smashed the ball goalwards from midfield and found the bottom corner via the post to make it 4-2.

Quorn set up a tense finale with their third goal 10 minutes from time, but the Mowbray boys stood tall and battled their way to the final whistle, sparking jubilant scenes from the Melton side and their supporters.

Mowbray are now in the hat for the last four of the competition and lead Division Three to set up an exciting climax for another successful season.

Proud manager Chris Clarke praised all of the boys for their effort and commitment in a top performance.