Mowbray Rangers Lions boost title chances by toppling league leaders

Mowbray Rangers Lions Under 13s underlined their title credentials as they secured a fine 4-1 win at league leaders Thurmaston on Sunday.

The must-win top-of-the-table clash brought one of the best performances of the season from Rangers against a team that had won all of their previous games this season.

A cagey start saw the hosts go ahead inside five minutes, but this sparked Mowbray into life as they went on to dominate throughout.

The equaliser came midway through the first half when striker Kealan Boylan collected the ball outside the box and his clean strike found the top corner.

Many chances fell Mowbray’s way from corners and breakaways, but the sides went into half-time all-square.

A frantic start to the second half saw Thurmaston awarded a penalty following a clumsy challenge.

But Mowbray were let off when the Thurmaston forward hit the post; it would prove to be the Magpies’ final dangerous attack.

Rangers wentr ahead soon after when striker Tallen Burt raced clear to lift the ball coolly over the keeper for 2-1.

Only three minutes later Mowbray put the game to bed when Magpies failed to clear and captain Brook Isherwood battled to possession on the edge of the box before lofting the ball into the far corner of the goal.

Mowbray continued to dominate and added a fourth following a high-speed counter-attack.

Substitute striker Ollie Pritchett found onrushing team-mate Jack York who rode a challenge to calmly finish into the bottom corner and seal a convincing win against their rivals.

The Lions excellent performance took them within three points of the leaders.

On Sunday they are back on home turf to host GNG Tigers.

* The Lions are currently raising funds for their trip to Lille, in France, to compete in an international tournament.

They will be completing a ‘Tour to France’ bike ride when all of the players will take turns on exercise bikes to cycle the 300 miles to Lille.

This event will take place at their Asfordby Hill home ground on Saturday, February 24, and any support would be gratefully received.

To donate, visit www.justgiving/crowdfunding/mrfclions or email team manager Chris at Chris.clarke33@yahoo.co.uk