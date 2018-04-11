Mowbray Rangers Lions battle back on French exchange

Mowbray Rangers Lions Under 13s took a trip across the Channel over Easter to pit their wits against Continental teams in France.

The Lions took part in the annual tournament at the Etoile club, based near Lille, as part of an exchange which has been going on between the two clubs for the last decade.

Mowbray Rangers get their hands on a tournament trophy EMN-181004-181006002

The young side hopped into a couple of minibuses early on Good Friday for the trip to France where they were entertained and hosted by Etoile club families.

The football began on Saturday and proved extremely difficult for Rangers who were playing up an age group against [physically bigger and more experienced French opponents.

Mowbray lost all three games heavily - 5-0, 4-0 and 4-1, but day two of the tournament proved different.

On Easter Sunday, Rangers kicked off with a well-fought 0-0 draw against a strong French side in a game they could have won, but manager Clarke was very proud of his young side.

The day ended superbly for the Lions with a 2-0 win against the host club to finish a respectable seventh out of the 10 teams.

The trip overall was a great success, with the players enjoying their stays with the French families as well as learning the style of football played on the Continent.

The French side will make the return trip to Melton for the weekend of May 19 to compete in the Mowbray Rangers International Tournament which will also feature local sides and an Irish team.

Chris said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to thank companies for their kind generosity in donating money for our trip and contributing to a fantastic weekend for the lads.

“The main contributions for the trip came from Jeld-Wen, Saint-Gobain, the Richard Raynes Foundation, Dickinson and Morris for the superb hamper they donated, and Morrisons who were extremely accommodating in our bag-packing fundraiser held at their store.

“They all made wonderful donations and the trip wouldn’t have been possible without them and the club will be forever grateful for their generosity.”

* Last weekend the Lions stormed into the League Cup semi-finals with a superb 9-1 win at Loughborough Dynamo.

The hosts took an early lead which sparked the Lions into life.

Mowbray striker Tallen Burt soon equalised with a superb finish for the first of his seven goals.

Another fine Burt finish put Rangers ahead before winger Owen Hurrell coolly slotting home for 3-1.

Two more Burt goals gave Mowbray a 5-1 half-time lead.

The second half started much the same with Burt adding three more goals in quick succession before being substituted to a huge ovation from both sets of supporters.

Midfielder Jack York completed the scoring with a goal his performance deserved.

The win set up a semi-final at AFC Andrews on Sunday where they will bid to reach another League Cup final.