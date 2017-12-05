Mowbray Rangers Jaguars upset Harborough in County Cup

Have your say

Mowbray Rangers Under 12s Jaguars carried on their great County Cup run with victory at a Market Harborough side who play two divisions higher.

In an entertaining game, both sides played flowing, passing football with both goalkeepers in sparkling form to prevent a high-scoring game.

Mowbray keeper Sebastian Puchacz made a fantastic finger-tip save to divert a fierce shot around the post.

This was followed up with a diving save to his left which most people thought was a certain goal as the Harborough side split open the Rangers defence.

Rangers produced some excellent attacks, with Kai Grant hitting a low left-footed shot in the box and James Hurst-Butler going close.

At half-time it remained goalless, but Rangers came out the stronger and after a cross from the right side, AJ Faulkner fired home the opening goal.

Market Harborough pressed hard in the closing quarter of the game, searching for an equaliser.

And in the final minute, this pressure almost paid off when a close-range shot drew a save from Puchacz, and with the ball rolling along the goalline, Oliver Swinscoe was first to react, clearing the ball off the line to book Rangers’ place in the second round.