Mowbray Rangers Jaguars hit by late sucker-punch

Mowbray Rangers Jaguars Under 15s played Leicester outfit First Touch in a fast-paced match on Sunday.

Rangers started brightly and scored from an excellent free-kick after Faulkner was fouled.

He dusted himself up and sent a fantastic drilled shot over the wall and into the top of the net.

But Mowbray’s play became disjointed, with passes going astray as they failed to find their normal high tempo.

A free kick was conceded on the edge of the box and was fired in, beating the Jags goalkeeper for power.

Rangers seemed deflated and then fell behind to a simple tap-in.

Worby and Aldridge did create chances, but in the final third it was starting to feel it would not be Rangers day as three shots went just wide or hit the woodwork.

In the second half, Rangers brightened and worked an equaliser when Hurst-Butler turned in a well-worked cross.

Sparking into life, Mowbray went close again when Worby’s cross beat the keeper, but both Hurst-Butler or Swinscoe narrowly failed to make contact.

As Rangers pushed for a third, a simple pass went astray and was pounced on by First Touch.

The Rangers keeper was quick to gather, but was deemed to have taken the striker as well as the ball and a penalty was awarded with five minutes left.

Puchanz made a fantastic save, but as the Rangers players stood admiring it, First Touch followed up to slot home.

With only a short time to now salvage something from a game which seemed to be heading towards a draw, Rangers gambled and were hit on the break as they threw players forward.

The 4-2 loss was bitterly disappointing for Rangers who, for large parts, were the dominant side with more opportunities, but First Touch played well and converted almost every chance, giving their opponents a lesson in clinical finishing.

Rangers look forward to a cup game this weekend when they will hope for better luck.