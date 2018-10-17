Mowbray Rangers Jaguars hit back with six-goal Desford win

Mowbray Rangers Jaguars put their county cup frustrations behind them as they returned to league action with a six-goal victory at home to Desford Caterpillars on Sunday.

From the outset the visitors struggled to deal with the quick one or two-touch passing and the Jaguars soon hit the front.

Faulkner ran at the defence and rode two tackles before teeing up Swinscoe who laid the ball back to Worby.

Aldridge drifted into the box and reacted first when Worby’s shot was kept out, picking up the rebound and placing the ball into the net.

This settled any nerves, and Worby’s turn and shot rattled the crossbar.

Desford remained penned in as Bartley won possession and started a lovely move of six passes in midfield culminating in Woodall finding Grant’s run into the box to neatly slide a finish past the keeper.

Hurst-Butler, back from injury, was keen to get involved and used his pace to run onto Swinscoe’s ball over the top ran and cross for the incoming Young to make it 3-0.

Rangers pushed forward again and almost scored a fourth when Roscoe’s floated corner sparked a goalmouth scramble.

Swinscoe’s shot was parried by the goalkeeper,and his follow-up effort also hit the goalkeeper before Swinscoe’s third attempt was cleared off the line by a defender.

Swinscoe had another chance five minutes later as he drifted toward the near post unmarked, but could not connect with Faulkner’s cross.

Desford were overwhelmed, but remained dangerous and thought they had scored when a quickly-taken free-kick from the edge of the box hit the back of the net.

But the referee had not blown to restart play so the goal was disallowed.

The retake hit the bar, but was covered but Rangers keeper Puchaz as the visitors sensed this would not be their day.

The second half brought more of the same as Hurst-Butler took a corner short to Roscoe who reacted quickly to curl a powerful shot into the net from well outside the box.

Roscoe soon turned provider and knocked on a ball which Worby tucked away for 5-0.

Worby, Grant and Hurst-Butler combined in the last five minutes to put Young through to make it 6-0 to cap a great reaction to their cup setback.