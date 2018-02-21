Mowbray Rangers hit seven against top three rivals Coalville

Mowbray Rangers Under 13s consolidated second place in their division when they beat third-placed Coalville 7-3 at home.

The hosts took the lead after just five minutes when the ball fell to Barnes on the edge of the area and he powered his shot inside the post.

Mowbray enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but Coalville looked sharp on the break and were still well in the game at half-time with the score at 1-0.

But Rangers started the second half as they left off, and two goals from the industrious Kirk and one from Barker gave the home side some breathing space.

Lacklustre defending allowed Coalville to pull one back, but Lomas’ long-range effort completed the nap hand.

Once more Mowbray switched off and gifted Coalville two further goals before Ward fired in a free-kick from 35 yards, and Phillips-Amyes tapped in to complete a well-deserved victory.