Mowbray Rangers hit nine to stun in-form Glenfield

After two poor results, Mowbray Rangers Under 12s returned to winning ways and ended Glenfield’s run of eight straight wins.

Free-scoring Glenfield showed their credentials early on as they pressed down the left.

But Roscoe, in the centre of defence was fast to react, and taking the ball off the toe of a Glenfield forward, he then began a quick counter-attack, as he found Grant on the wing.

His diagonal pass put Bruce-Chapman through to slot Rangers ahead.

Darby-McCellard, returning from injury, then quickly turned defence into attck once more, passing to Worby whose quick feet, tricks and great pass set up Hurst-Butler who drove past the last defender to make it 2-0.

Glenfield pressed and pulled a goal back from a corner as the game became end-to-end.

Rangers were doing well in midfield and Worby drove into the goal and found Bruce-Chapman with his back to goal who turned and finished for 3-1.

Mowbray pushed the shellshocked Glenfield into their own half, allowing Roscoe to push forward as he spotted a gap to ran into and sent a thunderous long-range drive past the keeper.

Homewood came on to the right wing and started to cause more problems, allowing Bruce-Chapman to complete his hat-trick.

Homewood, however, was involved again soon after on with a sudden turn and curling shot which found the top corner.

And when Tyler, on the left wing, forced a good save, Bruce-Chapman reactyed quickest first to react and finally tap the ball into the net.

Glenfield did not give up and scored a second when a sloppy pass forward was intercepted, allowing their number seven to dribble alogn the penalty box and add a well-taken goal as rangers defence stood off.

But Rangers were not finished and from a corner curled in by the impressive Homewood, Roscoe trotted up from the back to head in and cap a 9-2 win.