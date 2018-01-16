Mowbray Rangers Girls suffer late defeat to cup holders

Mowbray Rangers Girls U13s welcomed last season’s League Cup winners and Division One runners-up Leicester Ladies 66 to Asfordby Hill on Sunday.

Isobel made her league debut on the left after her transfer from East Goscote and put in a solid performance as the game started at a frantic pace.

The hosts had to keep their shape, work hard and press at every opportunity which they did very well, with the back three of Charlotte, Ellie and Lauren closing down every attack and restricting the talented forward line to long-range efforts which keeper Scallon dealt with in a goalless first half.

The second half started much the same with strong battles across the pitch and Leicester looking frustrated.

Scallon did well to clear when the visitors broke through the defence, and Rangers began to find some good passing and movement.

Manning broke down the left and whipped in a low cross, but Baker could not get there in time to connect.

Rangers enjoyed a spell of pressure and a series of corners, but the away side dealt with it well.

With 20 minutes of the second half gone, Lauren was forced off with an eye injury and within minutes of the change Leicester went ahead in spectacular fashion with an unstoppable 20-yard strike.

Substitutes Molly and Lilly made some good passes and important tackles, while Alice did well on the right, using her speed to get back and help her team-mates.

But with five minutes left Rangers conceded again after an unfortunate goal-line scramble.

Player-of-the-match was Erin Baker for her good attacking play and passing while sticking to her defensive duties very well when Rangers were under the cosh.

Each player gave everything in an excellent battling performance against a side who have scored at least five goals against all other opponents this season.

Rangers next travel to unbeaten league leaders Leicester Ladies Fosse on Sunday.

Rangers: Leah, Lauren, Ellie, Charlotte, Ella (c), Erin, Alice, Evie, Molly, Lilly, Rhea, Isobel.