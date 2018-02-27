Mowbray Rangers Girls storm into quarter-finals

Mowbray Rangers Girls U13s roared into the League Cup quarter-finals with a four-star display at home to Corby Girls on Sunday.

Rangers started the stronger of the two teams, with Manning returning to the starting nine and the usual rearguard of Cook-Snow, Moule and Farrow dominating the early stages with power and calmness on the ball.

Lauren and Ellie controlled possession and pushed on confidently forward, setting away the wingers and attackers. With captain Ella missing, Erin stepped up to produce yet another solid and productive display in central midfield.

The hosts went close on numerous occasions before striker Rhea grabbed an opening goal in good style.

Mowbray wingers Evie and Alice made great runs and quality crossed into the strikers with Manning and Townsend going close time and again.

After 20 minutes Keenan came on and made an immediate impact, slotting home the second goal after beating two players.

The home side took a tighter grip on the game after half-time, with Molly and Lilly introduced, while player-of-the-match Lauren organised the defence well at crucial times to easily thwart any attacks.

Rangers kept pushing and on 40 minutes Baker was brought down in the box and Townsend calmly buried the resulting penalty to the keeper’s left for 3-0.

Corby scored a late consolation with their only attack, but Isobel completed the rout with a well-taken second goal to put the girls in the quarter-final draw.

There was still time for Erin to go close with a long-range strike, while Isobel was denied a hat-trick when her 20-yard volley hit the woodwork.

Rangers: Scallon, Charlotte (c), Ellie (vc), Lauren, Evie, Alice, Erin, Rhea, Sophie, Isobel, Molly, Lilly.