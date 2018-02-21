Mowbray Rangers Girls into top five with Coalville win

Mowbray Rangers Girls Under 13s eased past Coalville in front of their new team sponsors.

Rangers started brightly with the back three of Ellie, Charlotte and Lauren all making great tackles to keep the away side in check.

The hosts were without leading scorer Rhea and left midfielder McDaid, but the girls produced a great performance to outshine strong opponents.

The early exchanges saw Erin and player-of-the-match captain Ella bossing the key midfield exchanges, with Townsend and O’Sullivan looking sharp up front.

And the deadlock was soon broken when Isobel took on the Coalville right-back and put in a teasing low cross which was deflected into the goal.

The second half brought more home pressure, with Charlotte and Ellie pushing forward and Lauren keeping the rearguard in check while protecting keeper Scallon.

A quick passing move from Coalville brought a rare breach of the home defence, but Scallon raced out to clear.

Molly and Ella again went close for Mowbray, but it was captain Ella who sealed the win with a powerful shot which the away keeper could not hold.

Rangers move up to fifth and next face Corby where a win will put them in the hat for the quarter-finals of the league cup.

The team would like to thank John Southerington and Southerington Removals for their sponsorship which provided them with new rain jackets.

Rangers: Leah, Ellie, Charlotte, Lauren, Isobel, Erin, Ella (c), Alice, Sophie, Lilly, Molly.