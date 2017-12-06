Mowbray Rangers Girls grab late win in East Goscote derby

Mowbray Rangers Girls climbed to fifth after a deserved derby win over local rivals East Goscote at Asfordby Hill on Sunday.

The home side looked good from the off and had the better of the early exchanges, with Lilly looking good at right-back, and Manning at the other end looking dangerous in attack.

After a good win the previous week it wasn’t long before midfield playmaker Erin Baker grabbed her third goal of the season, smashing home a great goal to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Good movement saw Goscote play numerous good balls in behind the home defence, but the back three of Lilly, Charlotte and Lauren stood firm.

On 20 minutes, Lilly was forced off by an ongoing knee injury and replaced by Ellie Cook-Snow who produced a player-of-the-match performance for her strength and power, breaking up numerous attacks from the away side.

But the scores were level as half-time approached when Goscote broke and were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box.

The set piece was curled superbly into the top corner, giving home keeper Scallon with no chance.

Locked at 1-1 the Rangers girls pressed and pressed for a winner, with Alice, Evie and captain Ella bossing the midfield exchanges.

And when Rhea Manning found herself free on the edge of the box she turned the defender to grab a late winner.

Rangers next face Groby Vixens away on Sunday in their last match before the Christmas break.

A win would lift Rangers to third place in the county’s top tier of girls’ U13 football, a fantastic reflection of the girls’ hard work and progress.

Rangers: Leah S, Charlotte M, Lilly R, Lauren F, Evie M, Erin B, Ella W (c), Alice HOS, Rhea M, Ellie CS, Sophie T.