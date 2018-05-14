Mowbray Rangers Girls end impressive season with draw at champions

Mowbray Rangers Under 13s Girls headed into Leicester to play the newly-crowned champions Leicester Ladies Fosse for their final league match of the season.

The visitors were looking to stretch their own five-match unbeaten run, following a huge 9-0 win against Oadby and Wigston, but knew the job would be tough against unbeaten Fosse.

The champions started the stronger, passing the ball well and controlling the game for the opening 10 minutes, but Moule, Farrow and Cook-Snow looked superb at the back to deny the hosts any clear-cut chances.

Rangers then found their stride, thanks to player-of-the-match Wright who began to boss midfield in became a physical game.

Henley O’Sullivan made some excellent runs on the right which forced numerous corners and kept the hosts pegged deep in their own half.

But the front two of Manning and Keenan were also not getting too many clear opportunities.

Approaching half-time, Mowbray were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box, but McDaid’s shot went wide.

Rangers had looked the stronger of the two teams in the goalless first half, and the pattern continued into the second half as McDaid and Wright marauded forward and put in some great balls.

Manning, who finished the season with 15 goals, was hauled down just outside the box as she threatened to go one-on-one with the keeper, and Keenan’s curling left-footed shot was almost allowed to cross the line.

But the game ended 0-0, and after a long, hard season the Rangers girls finished fifth.

They were only four points off a top-three finish, behind only the two Leicester Ladies teams plus Cosby and Oadby, which was a massive achievement in their first season in the top flight.

Rangers now look to pre-season and upcoming tournaments.

Rangers: Scallon, Moule, Farrow, Cook-Snow, McDaid, Wright (c), Henley O’Sullivan, Keenan, Manning, Rogers, Biggadyke, Townsend.