Mowbray Rangers Girls close in on top-five spot

Mowbray Rangers U13s Girls were held to a goalless draw at home to AFC Leicester Ladies last Wednesday.

Rangers dominated the game, but the Leicester keeper would ultimately decide the outcome by repeatedly denying the front two.

Helped by commanding performances in defence from Moule, Farrow and Cook-Snow, captain Wright ran the show in midfield, constantly winning possession and using the space well to provide service for Manning and Keenan.

In the end home keeper Scallon had to make a great save to earn the point, tipping over a looping long-range strike which bounced awkwardly.

* Rangers made it three games unbeaten with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Groby courtesy of a wonder goal from player-of-the-match Ellie Cook-Snow whose strike from the halfway line looped over the keeper.

Rangers dominated for long spells, keeping the visitors camped in their own half, and strong performances from McDaid, Biggadyke and Wright in midfield helped Keenan grab her sixth goal of the season.

Manning also had plenty of good efforts and numerous chances fell to Alice whose devastating speed caused numerous problems on the right and up front, but the Groby keeper stood firm.

The girls moved to within three points of the fifth-placed side in the league with two games in hand.

Rangers (both games): Scallon, Cook-Snow, Farrow, Moule, Biggadyke, Wright (c), Henley O’Sullivan, McDaid, Manning, Keenan, Rogers.