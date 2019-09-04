Mowbray Rangers FC unveil £126k clubhouse revamp

Mowbray Rangers had a couple of friends over from Leicester City FC to help open their refurbished clubhouse.

Former City centre-half Steve Walsh and club mascot Filbert the Fox came along to the Asfordby Hill home as Rangers officially unveiled the £126,000 revamp.

Two of Mowbray Rangers founding members Phil Saddington (left) and Alan Young cut the ribbon. EMN-190829-151724002

The day was attended by more than 250 visitors, including former committee members, coaches and players, and the official opening was carried out by founding members Alan Young, of club sponsors ESF Football Festivals, and Phil Saddington.

Club chairman Phil Baker said: “I’m very proud of the club, its terrific working committee, managers and coaches in helping us to move forward with so much positivity.

“My thanks go to our main sponsor ESF and to other sponsors that have been involved now and over past years in our journey to this point.

“We are now looking to engage with the community in using our fantastic facilities.”

Rangers spent �126,000 on improvements to bring their clubhouse up to scratch EMN-190829-151735002

The club would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event and particularly LCFC, Vinny’s Butchers, BE Event Hire, HSSP Architects and TJ Hall.

LCFC in the Community brought a blow-up penalty shootout, which was used in exchange for a donation to Filbert’s charity ride to Skegness, while Walsh provided coaching sessions for the young footballers.

Other activities included Top Bins, Beat the Clock and Cross Bar Challenge, with the winner of each age group receiving a voucher to spend in the club’s shop, supported by kit provider and former coach Howard Eggleston.

Refreshments and a barbecue raised valuable funds which will go towards kitting out the clubhouse, with furniture on the day donated free by BE Events Hire.

A series of costly burst pipes had prompted the committee to revamp the original clubhouse and bring it to a level where it could be hired out to the community.

With the help of grants from the FA’s Football Foundation, renovations took six weeks to complete, including a complete overhaul of plumbing and electrics, and a new floor in the changing rooms and corridor.

The renovations will allow Rangers to hire out the facility for children’s parties, group meets, and exercise classes, which will in turn help sustain the club and allow it to carry on providing affordable football for all.

To hire the clubhouse, email secretary@mowbrayrangersfc.co.uk for details.