Mowbray Rangers extend unbeaten run to five with Croft win

In awful conditions, on what resembled a ploughed field, Mowbray Rangers Under 13s made it five games unbeaten with a well-deserved, but hard-fought victor at Croft Juniors.

The win lifted them into a share of third place in the table.

Rangers took the lead when a long throw-in was flicked on by Presbury into the path of Piechowicz who slotted the ball home.

This spurred the home team into action and they immediately equalised before pressing hard to take the lead.

But the Mowbray defence stood firm with a man-of-the-match performance from defender Charlie Haffenden who was in fine form.

Substitute Chipasa restored Mowbray’s lead within minutes of coming on, shortly before half-time when another long throw-in was again flicked into his path.

The second half was controlled by the visitors and they increased their lead when Thomas Earl finished superbly following neat play from Doherty.