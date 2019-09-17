Mowbray Rangers Cubs fightback falls short at Quorn

Mowbray Rangers Cubs Under 13s had an off day as they came undone against a very physical Quorn team on Sunday.

The home side scored early on after Rangers failed to clear a corner and were soon were two up with a neat finish, following up after a long-range shot was saved.

The away team got one back just before half-time when Piechowicz tucked away a penalty he had won.

The first 20 minutes of the second half were controlled by Quorn who raced into a 5-1 lead with Mowbray’s defence at sixes and sevens.

With the game seemingly lost, Rangers from nowhere started to play some controlled football.

They converted two further penalties from Piechowicz and Radford, while Doherty added a tidy finish from a corner to make the final score 5-4.