Mowbray Rangers boost title hopes in top-of-the-table clash

Mowbray Rangers Lions strengthened their chances of another league title as they eased past rivals Thurmaston magpies in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.
The 3-0 win left the under 14s side top of Division Three with just two games of the season left
A high quality game saw the home side flying out the blocks, taking just over two minutes to hit the front when a corner found club captain Adam Radford unmarked in the box to hammer a volley into the net.
Mowbray’s bright start continued a few minutes later when forward Jai Wedgwood found space on the left wing to play in Brook Isherwood who slotted home for 2-0.
Rangers were flying, and they played out the first half well on top, and barring a strong save from goalkeeper Henry Jones, Thurmaston didn’t threaten.
Their domination continued after the break as they hit the bar twice, and had a goal ruled out for offside, while the Magpies keeper also did well to keep the score down to 2-0.
The third and final goal came five minutes from time when Bayley Purkis flicked a header over a Magpies defender for the run of Wedgwood who coolly slotted a left-footed finish into the bottom corner to seal a convincing win against the team who were top of the league at kick-off.
Manager Clarke and coach Isherwood praised their entire squad’s hard work as they bid for a league and cup double.
The Lions travel to Division One champions Aylestone Park in the League Cup in a fortnight as underdogs, but with the belief that if they perform to their best, they could cause a big upset.