Mowbray Rangers boost title hopes in top-of-the-table clash

Mowbray Rangers Lions strengthened their chances of another league title as they eased past rivals Thurmaston magpies in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

The 3-0 win left the under 14s side top of Division Three with just two games of the season left

Mowbray dominated the clash to go top with just two games remaining EMN-190204-173140002

A high quality game saw the home side flying out the blocks, taking just over two minutes to hit the front when a corner found club captain Adam Radford unmarked in the box to hammer a volley into the net.

Mowbray’s bright start continued a few minutes later when forward Jai Wedgwood found space on the left wing to play in Brook Isherwood who slotted home for 2-0.

Rangers were flying, and they played out the first half well on top, and barring a strong save from goalkeeper Henry Jones, Thurmaston didn’t threaten.

Their domination continued after the break as they hit the bar twice, and had a goal ruled out for offside, while the Magpies keeper also did well to keep the score down to 2-0.

The third and final goal came five minutes from time when Bayley Purkis flicked a header over a Magpies defender for the run of Wedgwood who coolly slotted a left-footed finish into the bottom corner to seal a convincing win against the team who were top of the league at kick-off.

Manager Clarke and coach Isherwood praised their entire squad’s hard work as they bid for a league and cup double.

The Lions travel to Division One champions Aylestone Park in the League Cup in a fortnight as underdogs, but with the belief that if they perform to their best, they could cause a big upset.