Mowbray Rangers & Asfordby FC net Ibstock Tournament honours

There was pre-season cheer for Mowbray Rangers and Asfordby FC as they won titles at the Ibstock Tournament last weekend.

Mowbray’s Pumas side won the under 9s champions League phase at the annual tournament while Asfordby FC Cobras won the Europa League section to cap a great day for our sides.

Rangers headed over to the seven-a-side tournament with just sevens player and without their goalkeeper, but it did not show in a flying start.

Max Worby went in goal for the opening game against Derbyshire side Ilkeston as Mowbray played some fine football to win 2-0 despite missing many chances with goals from Jorge Ward and Villi Codroacadroca proving enough.

It was Ward’s to go between the sticks against Heather as Rangers again dominated, winning 2-1, with Kai Jones and birthday boy Ollie Faulkner on target.

The results saw Mowbray qualify for the top Champions League group and in the first game they faced favourites Kirby Muxloe.

Worby went back in goal for the rest of the tournament, and from the first whistle Mowbray were on the front foot, attacking with pace and power.

Kirby struggled to cope and two goals from Ward and a Codroacadroca double, allied to another clean sheet gave Mowbray a 4-0 win.

The next game against Marlborough, from Burton-on-Trent, was a titanic game, but more solid defence and crunching tackles from Jaiden Ward, with great support from Theo Edwards, gave Mowbray another clean sheet as Jorge Ward (2) and Villi completed a 3-0 win.

Mowbray knew the trophy was theirs if they avoided defeat in their final game against Albert Village and early goals from Jorge and Codroacadroca put the in control.

Kai Jones added a third before Village pulled one back with five minutes left.

Mowbray continued to perform and won 3-1 to take the Champions League for their proud manager Stu Worby and assistant Paul Ward who thanked the players and the support of the parents.