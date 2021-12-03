Miller wants more 'character and desire' as Holwell Sports look to repeat winning formula

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Neil Miller is calling on his Holwell Sports side to show more of the ‘character and desire’ that saw them pick up three vital points against Lutterworth Athletic.

That victory at Hall Park saw Sports end an eight-game winless run in the United Counties League Division One.

Now, after a blank weekend, Miller is hoping for more of the same as his side travel to face Barrow Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“It (a weekend with no match) rested some limbs, but the big question for me is can we back Lutterworth up?” he asked.

“We showed good character and desire in that game.

“We can be very Jekyll and Hyde. It’s nice we stopped the rot, but can we back it up? We can’t rest on our laurels after that performance.

“I firmly believe in the quality we’ve got in our lads. It’s that consistency to play at those levels week in week out, take responsibility for our errors and work hard for each other, the basics we should be implementing every week.”

Sports may have wanted more points on the board from recent matches, but some of the performances against top sides in the division pleased Miller, while the 4-0 defeat to struggling Graham Street Prims brought out an opposite reaction.

“It’s been a difficult three or four weeks,” he added. “We’ve come up against some good teams like Radford, Belper and Gedling.

“We put good performances in, especially Belper, where we were disappointed not to come away with not just a point. Our performance was fantastic.

“Against Graham Street Prims I was disappointed and I would go as far as as to say probably one of the most disappointing performances I’ve seen since I’ve been at Holwell. It was lacklustre.”

However, the frustrations from that contest galvanised Sports when they faced Lutterworth, a reaction Miller hopes will continue.

He said: “We were clear after that, the disappointment and hurt has to be enough that within ourselves, individually and collectively, we need to roll our sleeves up and do the bits we don’t like to do.