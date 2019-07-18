Melton Town vs Leicester City Women showcase draws big crowd

A gate of almost 150 turned out at Melton Town on Tuesday evening for their ground-breaking fixture with Leicester City Women.

Following on from their 2-1 defeat to Premier Division side Deeping Rangers on Friday, Town gave minutes to a squad of 19 as they beat the FA Women’s Championship side 4-0.

Cameron Gilchrist leads Melton out with mascots EMN-190717-141209002

But like all pre-season matches, the performance and the minutes on the pitch carried greater weight for the two managers than the result.

The match is believed to have been a first and was another tick for Town’s ambition to attract greater interest in the club from the wider town.

“It couldn’t have gone any better really, and the whole thing was a good occasion,” said Melton manager Tom Manship.

“They gave us a good game and I think their manager was really pleased with the outcome.

The pre-match formalities EMN-190717-141220002

“We gave them respect, and for our players the match served its purpose really well. I would be keen to repeat the fixture again.”

A demanding pre-season schedule next pits Melton against Midland Football League Premier side Gresley on Thursday followed by a rematch with County Cup winners Heather St Johns on Tuesday before a Notts County XI visit next Thursday.

All matches are at home and kick off at 7.30pm.

Chris Hibbitt in possession for Town EMN-190717-141158002