Melton Town sunk by late winner at Lutterworth

Melton Town arrived at Lutterworth on Tuesday looking for their first back-to-back United Counties League wins of the season.

George Coser, Zak Ginvert, Kieran Foster all scored twice, while Ben Lapworth also struck in Saturday’s rout of bottom side Stewarts and Lloyds, in Corby.

But despite controlling large parts of the game at Lutterworth, Town fell to a late winner.

Work commitments meant the visitors were without Jack Baker, while a hamstring ruled out Zak Gimbert, but the starting XI looked good.

And Melton duly took the lead after just four minutes with a goal of the season contender from their first real attack.

Jordan Cufflin-Stableford darted down the wing and played a one-two with George Coser before planting a shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Just two minutes later, home keeper Coombs had to parry Hendey’s header and quick-thinking Josh Clark struck the rebound against the bar.

Lutterworth were stunned, but began to get into the game with some slick passing without really threatending the Town goal.

But midway through the first half they were gifted an equaliser when Hibbitt, who had been resolute in defence, had a moment of madness by tripping Astill in the area.

Ethan Pegg stuck away the resulting penalty.

Lutterworth should have gone in front from their very next attack when Geoff Woodward cut in from the wing and found Proudlock unmarked, but his shot went straight into Mortimer’s arms.

Melton then took control with some hard tackling as they dominated midfield. And on the stroke of half-time Hibbitt’s through ball put Clark one-on-one with the keeper, but his rushed shot cleared the bar by a few yards.

The second half started with both teams trying to put two passes together and failing.

It took 10 minutes before any effort on goal when Melton failed to clear their lines. The loose ball ricocheted in the area and fell to Astill whose rushed shot clipped the post.

Melton’s only second-half efforts on goal came within minutes of each other midway through.

Coser’s long throw caught out centre-half Callum Harris while facing his own goal, and almost put the clearance into his own net.

Minutes later Hendey went down the left, cut in from the byline and found Clark. His shot was fumbled and Coser pounced on the loose ball, only to shoot inches wide.

And with just 10 minutes to go, Melton conceded a free-kick 30 yards out.

Harvey Morgan’s shot went under the wall and fell to Pegg who planted the ball into the centre of the goal from six yards.

This left Melton ruing another missed chance of three points in a game they had largely controlled.

But Town have a chance to bounce back quickly with two home games in three days over the bank holiday.

They host Rushden and Higham at Digital Deadline Park on Saturday before Oakham visit for a local derby on Easter Monday. Both kick off at 3pm.