Melton Town squad players make their case in League Cup upset

Melton Town overcame higher league opponents again on Tuesday as they eased into round two of the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

Premier Division side Boston Town came to The Signright with one eye firmly on their FA Cup match this weekend and fielded a strong side.

Kadeem Price gives the Boston Town defence a few headaches. Picture: Phil James EMN-190918-090803002

Melton boss Tom Manship, meanwhile, used the opportunity to give some of the fringe players a chance to shine.

Melton started the better, with Robbie Parsons flashing a shot just over the bar, and Tom Harris testing Boston’s keeper with a low drive.

The visitors also went close in the opening 10 minutes when Beeson’s shot flashed across the goal-line.

Storey was proving difficult to handle and one of his runs down the middle ended with a defence-splitting pass which put Kadeem Price through one-on-one.

Robbie Parsons on the ball. Picture: Phil James EMN-190918-090814002

But the Melton striker rushed his shot and it flew over the bar.

The game was fast and furious, with both teams passing the ball well, and on 21 minutes the deadlock was broken.

Harris’ deep cross found Kyle Reek at the back post, and his first touch sent it across the box where Price turned into an empty net.

Then on the half-hour Melton doubled their advantage when a long ball out of defence found Price who, marked by two defenders, flicked the ball inside where Lyncliffe was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Cameron Gilchrist sent Portas the wrong way with the penalty.

Boston went straight on the attack and a move down the right ended with a low cross which Alex Beck had to just tap in, but Rob Peet dived bravely at his feet to prevent the goal.

The visitors began resorting to long-range shooting, with only White going remotely close to testing Peet.

The second half became a niggly affair which suited the hosts as they sought to protect their lead.

Price was sent clean through, but got too close to the keeper who did well to save the shot.

Peet made a great save from White, who was a livewire up front, but Boston went closest on the hour when Peet’s clearance from a cross into the box fell to Jordan Neil whose volley crashed against the upright.

Bayliss and Beeson combined well with the latter pulling off a shot which had Peet at full-stretch to push the ball out for a corner.

Melton almost extended their lead with 15 minutes left when a Harris high cross found Price who cushioned a header into the six-yard box.

Harris met it with a delicate header, but could only find the arms of the keeper.

The final chance arrived when Parsons and Harris combined to set up Price whose final shot found the side-netting.

This game was won in the first half when it was hard to tell which team were from the higher league.

Melton looked every bit the better side and having a two-goal lead allowed them to contain their opponents in the second half.

On this form, Manship will have pleasant selection problems when Town return to league action on Saturday at home to second-placed St Andrews (kick-off 3pm).