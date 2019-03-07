Melton Town sign reality TV’s Ashley Cain

There may be a few more fans at Signright Park on Saturday to cast an eye over Melton Town’s latest signing.

Ashley Cain made his name in football with Coventry City, but has recently become better known for his appearance on reality TV show Ex On The Beach and a big following on social media.

Cain came on as a second-half sub in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Blackstones.

“We were former team-mates at Telford in the Conference and I saw him last month and we got chatting,” said Town co-manager Tom Manship.

“I explained I was player-manager of a team doing well and he showed an interest in playing.

“I didn’t know how serious he was, but he was true to his word and looked sharp.”

He joins a squad recently bolstered by powerful forward Laithan Hammond who has already scored two goals in as many appearances.

Manship believes third-placed Town will need all of its strength for the run-in, which includes a trip to league leaders Anstey on Tuesday after the weekend’s home match with struggling Long Buckby (ko 3pm).

“Every game now will be difficult for different reasons. Anstey will obviously be tough, but Long Buckby will also be fighting for their lives.

“We saw how Raunds beat Anstey last week – at the end of the season you can have some interesting results.”