Melton Town’s UCL fixture list mounts as two more postponed

Melton Town were left kicking their heels once again last week as two more fixtures fell victim to the continuing deluges.

Having seen their home match postponed the previous Saturday, the Signright Park pitch was once more under water following yet more heavy rain, forcing their meeting with second-placed Aylestone Park to be called off.

Town lost a third game in a fortnight on Tuesday when their visit to mid-table Birstall United was also postponed.

Thanks to the weather and cup runs, Melton have completed just nine games in the United Counties League this season, and by the time they head to Blackstones on Saturday (ko 3pm) they will have played just one league match in four weeks.

Their League Cup quarter-final at Holbeach is due to follow next Wednesday (ko 7.45pm), weather permitting.