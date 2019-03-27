Melton Town’s top-of-the-table clash postponed for third time

Melton Town’s highly-anticipated trip to United Counties League title rivals Anstey Nomads, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed for a third time.

Town were originally due to make the trip on February 9 before a waterlogged pitch saw the fixture rearranged for March 12.

Storm Gareth wrecked the second attempt to play the match, but after a dry spell, the match looked destined to be played last week.

Yet the match was once again called off, before the weekend, to allow Anstey to carry out work on their pitch which has been prone to waterlogging.

Melton and Anstey will make a fourth attempt to play the match next Tuesday (April 2) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The two sides are locked on 75 points, both with seven games to play, with Anstey in second thanks to a superior goal difference.

The big matches will come thick and fast for Town in April with the club’s first-ever County Senior Cup final to be played seven days after taking on Nomads.

And that tie is followed by another crucial away match at Division One leaders Lutterworth Town on Saturday, April 13.