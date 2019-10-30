Melton Town put five past Premier side to reach last eight

Melton Town powered into the quarter-finals of the United Counties league Knockout Cup as they blew away Premier Division side Pinchbeck United.

The 5-1 demolition means Town have dispatched two Premier Division teams on their way to the quarter-finals where they will meet the winners of Wednesday’s tie between Blackstones and Holbeach.

Melton started the brighter, keeping the ball well, and went close after just three minutes when the ball was cleared only as far as Nathan Arnold whose shot brushed the bar.

And from the very next attack the visitors were ahead.

Sam Beaver intercepted Worthington’s clearance and his pace took him past the defender to deliver a low, hard cross which glanced in off Zak Munton’s head.

Pinchbeck responded and their first chance fell to Kacirek who brought down a long ball and fired in a tame shot which didn’t trouble Town goalkeeper Rob Peet.

Melton almost made it two in the 10th minute as Kadeem Price teed up Munton, and when the striker’s shot was blocked, Arnold pounced on the rebound and unleashed a fierce shot which drew a save from Woolley.

Player-manager Tom Manship had to hobble off, and was replaced by Tom Harris who almost made an immediate impact with a turn and shoot which forced the keeper to scramble and tip around the post.

Munton headed against the bar following a Price shot, and minutes before half-time, Arnold’s clever free-kick picked out Chris Hibbitt who sneaked in around the back of the six-yard area and, unmarked, headed back across goal and just inches wide.

But Melton deservedly increased their lead on the stroke of half-time when Arnold’s corner found the run of Nathan Benjamin who headed powerfully past Woolley.

Pinchbeck started the second half with more purpose and good defending from Wilson and Gilchrist foiled some dangerous attacks.

But the hosts almost conceded a third when Harris cut in and fired in a great effort which Woolley parried, leaving Puckering to clear off the line.

And with 18 minutes left it was three. Harris raced into the box and sent a low cross towards Kyle Reek who fired past Woolley, only for Munton to make sure by hammering the ball in from a yard.

Straight from the restart Blondel collected the ball on the edge of the area and hit a low shot which went under Peet to make it 3-1.

But a mad three minutes were capped when Leon Fray’s belting pass found Reek whose half-volley was blocked on the edge of the area, but Arnold was there 20 yards out to arrow a low shot into the corner of the net.

With seven minutes left Arnold was pulled to the ground at a corner and a penalty awarded.

Lever’s spot-kick was well saved, but Woolley could only parry thr ball back into play where Harris reacted quickest to thump the ball past the floored keeper and cap a polished performance.

Melton return to league action on Saturday, following last weekend’s postponement, with a tough trip to Bugbrooke.

Town: Peet, Beaver, Benjamin, Manship (Harris), Gilchrist (Leon Fray), Wilson, Munton, Hibbitt, Price (Reek), Arnold, Lever.