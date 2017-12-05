Melton Town punished by clinical league leaders Pinchbeck

It was a case of what might have been for Melton Town as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Division One leaders Pinchbeck United on Saturday.

Melton had the majority of possession, but failed to capitalise on the chances they created and can count themselves unlucky not to have got something out of a game which statistically they won hands down.

Zak Ginvert performed well in his one-off stint as stand-in goalkeeper EMN-170512-143725002

The home side went into the United Counties League clash without a recognised keeper, leaving Zac Ginvert to volunteer to fill in and the striker who is more accustomed to find the net than protecting it, did a great job.

And it was Pinchbeck’s keeper Dan Swan who was the busier as Melton started at a high tempo, forcing numerous saves.

But Swan stood strong, while Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden missed chances for the visitors.

Melton’s back four of Sheridan, Hollis, Joe Cooper and Ben Lapworth kept Pinchbeck’s strikeforce at bay, while Jack Baker, Chris Hibbitt and Liam Ambrose worked well in midfield, giving Coser and Kieran Foster freedom to move forward in support of Tom Byrne.

But it was Pinchbeck, who arrived on an eight-game winning streak, who took the lead shortly before half-time when Tony Edwards got in front of Ginvert to glance in a header.

Melton continued to press after the interval, but Pinchbeck’s defence stood strong.

And with 20 minutes to go, the leaders doubled their lead after some good close control in midfield.

Ash Murrell unleashed a thunderous strike from 23 yards which the diving Ginvert got a touch to, but could not keep it out of goal.

Melton then changed their formation to push Foster forward and partner Byrne, with Williams coming on for Ambrose and Clark for Coser.

But despite constant pressure from the home side they could not break down the Pinchbeck defence.

The results leaves Melton 14th and just three points above the bottom three.

But Shane Jarram’s side will hope to build a bigger cushion this Saturday when they travel to Corby to take on bottom side Stewarts and Lloyds who have lost all 20 matches this season. Kick-off is 3pm.

* Melton’s Boxing Day fixture at local rivals Oakham United has been brought forward to Tuesday, December 19. Kick-off is 7.45pm.