Melton Town pitted against table-toppers in County Cup semi-finals

Melton Town’s long wait to discover their County Senior Cup semi-final opponents finally came to an end when the draw was made last Thursday evening.

Town will play NKF Burbage for a place in the final, while Heather St John’s will meet East Midlands Counties League title chasers Anstey Nomads in the other semi-final.

Town are currently 14th in the United Counties League Division One, while Burbage are top of Division Two in the Midland Football League.

The dates and neutral venues for the ties are set to be confirmed, with Tuesdays, February 13 and 20 mooted by the Leicestershire and Rutland County FA last week.