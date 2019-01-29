Melton Town managers win United Counties League award for January

Melton Town co-managers Tom Manship and Jon Stevenson capped a perfect January in award-winning style.

The pair were jointly named United Counties League Division One’s manager of the month for January after guiding their team squarely back into title contention.

Town were in free-scoring mood at the turn of the new year, scoring 23 times, while also keeping three clean sheets to earn four league wins out of four.

The run extended their overall winning run to eight matches, stretching back to December, and took them within three points of both Lutterworth Town and Anstey Nomads at the top of Division One.

Melton began the month with their biggest win of the season as Huntingdon Town were dispatched 8-0 before Jordan Lever’s last-minute winner earned a 4-3 victory at in-form Bugbrooke.

Burton Park Wanderers were then swept aside 7-0 at Melton Sports Village before Town capped the month with Saturday’s 4-0 win at Birstall.