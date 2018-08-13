Melton Town make it two out of two at Huntingdon

Robbie Parsons’ second goal in as many games made it two wins out of two as Melton Town edged past Huntingdon on Saturday.

Melton created enough chances to have enjoyed a more comprehensive victory, but climbed into third place, behind Lutterworth Athletic and Blackstones on goal difference.

Michael Reeve was out of luck at Huntingdon, but laid on the winner EMN-180608-100409002

Huntingdon started the game trying to make amends for their opening day defeat, and within a few minutes James Wills’ speculative shot from the edge of the area went an inch too high.

Melton rode their luck early on, with Appleton leaving a pass short, allowing Dominic Smith to pounce on the mistake and fire just wide.

It took 15 minutes for Melton to settle and start to dominate possession, with Hibbert winning the aerial battle.

One of his headers found Reeve clean through on goal with just Daniel Smith to beat, but his chip over the keeper went the wrong side of the post.

Midway through the half Huntingdon sent in a wicked free-kick from the right, but Stuart Gillies’ soft volley went just wide.

The next attack saw the impressive Reeve clean through again, and when Smith’s reaction save fell to Sam Thorpe, his first-time shot was blocked on the line.

Leon Fray and Kyle Reek linked well and Reek’s pressure on the half-hour caused Etheridge to rush a back-pass which was cut out by Reeve. But Smith got a finger-tip to the striker’s lob to send it wide.

Minutes later Levi Fray went on a run down the left, beating two defenders and playing in Reeve. His cross was met by Thorpe’s close-range header which hit the crossbar.

Huntingdon pressured towards the break and almost went ahead when Smith’s long kick was allowed to bounce over Wilson, and Dominic Smith found himself clear on goal, but his scuffed shot cleared the bar.

Melton upped a gear after half-time, and Thorpe nearly broke the deadlock when his header at the far post was tipped wide from a great free-kick.

The resulting corner fell to Reek whose half-volley went inches wide.

The next attack had Reeve cutting in from the left and playing in Parsons who clipped in a great cross for Josh Hill to volley just wide. Sure enough the Melton pressure finally got its just rewards on the hour mark.

Huntingdon lost the ball in midfield to Thorpe who played Reeve through with just the keeper to beat. This time he looked up and slid a low cross to the unmarked Parsons who finished into an open net.

Minutes later Thorpe weaved through the defence and found Josh Hill whose close-range effort was blocked on the line.

Unlike last week when Melton sat back on their lead, they spent the last 10 minutes dominating play.

Wilson had a header tipped wide, Levi Fray’s mazy run beat three defenders and left Smith scrambling to push his shot wide, and Reeve’s shot was cleared off the line by Adams when one-one-one.

Melton’s defence were resolute throughout and the attack looked dangerous and they head into Saturday’s home game with Northampton Sileby (ko 3pm) looking to extend their 100 per cent start.