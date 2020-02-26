Melton Town look to unlock leaders Bugbrooke in title clash

Melton Town boss Tom Manship believes the pressure is off his team as they head into Saturday’s crunch match with title rivals Bugbrooke.

Town sit fourth in United Counties League Division One as they prepare to welcome the leaders after yet another match was called off last weekend.

They trail the Northamptonshire pacesetters by eight points, but know victory in their games in hand would propel them above all of their rivals and into top spot.

“Last season we had must-win games and had to go for broke,” said Manship.

“We didn’t pick up points against those teams around us and ultimately that cost us promotion.

“This season we don’t have to go for broke because we know if we win our games in hand we will go above them.

“Obviously it will be a big game, but every fixture up to the end of the season is a big game.”

Town go into the fixture on the back of a 17-match unbeaten run in the league, with second-placed Long Buckby the last team to beat them back in early October.

The only opponents they have not managed to conquer over the last five months has been nature itself.

Melton have not played since February 8 and have completed fewer games than all but one team in the division thanks to a list of postponements which hit double figures many weeks ago.

Most postponements have come at their Melton Sports Village home despite investment to improve the playing area over the last two seasons.

The rogue area of the pitch will be assessed in the close season, but the club is certain Saturday’s showdown will go ahead.

Further rain is likely to render Town’s pitch unfit once again, but if this happens the game will be played at Quorn FC with a 4pm kick-off.

“It’s frustrating after we put the time and effort into the pitch, but it’s just one area that has no drainage,” Manship added.

“There are good points and bad points to postponements.

“We get more time to train at high intensity and it allows time for everyone to recuperate and be fit, but there is the danger that you can lose a bit of match sharpness,”

Melton had the better of a reverse fixture at Bugbrooke which ended in a goalless draw.

Manship is expecting another tight game and knows his team will have to work hard and be smart to break down the division’s second-best defence.

Bugbrooke have conceded just 20 goals in their 26 league games, a statistic bettered only by Melton’s 16 in 23.

But Manship believes the records have been earned by contrasting methods.

“We are a possession-based team and we like to think we are good defensively because we dominate the ball,” he said.

“Bugbrooke are good defensively because they have a really solid formation and are difficult to play against.

“They are very organised and experienced, and won’t give away any chances.

“They won’t take any risks and are good at set-pieces so it will be a hard game.

“They are a similar set-up to us in that they have a lot of experience and talented individuals, and I said at the time they were one of the best teams in the league.”