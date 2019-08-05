Melton Town kick off UCL season with Burton Park win

Melton Town produced a good opening day performance as they set the tone for the season with a four-goal win over Burton Park wanderers.

Burton arrived at Melton having started their United Counties League season the week before with a resounding victory over much-fancied Lutterworth Athletic.

Town manager Tm Manship (right) with assistant Edi Appleton EMN-190508-103646002

The home fans only had to wait five minutes for the first bit of action when debutant Ash Day burst through the midfield and passed to Reeve whose first-time shot brought a good save from James Hurrell.

Two minutes later Lever made a diagonal run across the middle of the park and played in Parsons who saw his low shot deflected wide of the post off Garvie.

The hosts kept up the pressure, with another Town debutant Benjamin causing problems down the right.

The full-back found Munton with a floating cross who in turn found Reeve in front of goal, but the striker’s chipped effort was tipped over the bar.

Kyle Reek in the thick of things for Town EMN-190508-103656002

Reeve’s outstretched foot was inches from turning Munton’s low shot across the six-yard box into the net before Leon Fray volleyed a corner against the crossbar as Town ramped up the pressure.

Munton then beat the keeper to a long ball and touched it on to Reeve whose shot was blocked on the line.

The goal was coming and finally arrived in the 21st minute.

Munton again hit the post with a low shot which went out for a throw-in. It was taken quickly to Reeve who sent in another cross which Munton duly slotted into the net.

Then, in the 27th minute, a flurry of challenges in the Burton box led to two penalty shouts with the referee pointing to the spot.

Lever sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 2-0.

Minutes later the game was all but over when a quick free-kick picked out Munton and his turn and shot hit Reeve’s foot and looped over the hapless keeper.

The opening action of the second half saw the fourth goal of the game when an attack down the left saw Munton pass backwards to Reek who stepped inside Strickie and found the top corner.

Reek’s floated cross found Day at the back post, but his header was inches wide from giving him a debut goal.

Burton’s first real effort on goal came from a loose backpass which found Thomson clean on goal, but goalkeeper Peet came out fast and blocked the shot with his feet.

Chapman had a rasping effort which flew just wide, but otherwise the game fizzled out, with Melton trying too hard to walk the ball into the net.

All in all a good opening day display as Town move on to their historic debut appearance in the FA Cup on Saturday at Worksop Town, opponents who ply their trade two divisions higher.

Town: R. Peet, N. Benjamin, L. Fray, C. Gilchrist, R. Parsons, S. Beevers, J. Lever, K, Reek, A. Day Z. Munton, M. Reeve. Subs: T. Harris, T. Manship. K. Price.