Melton Town kick off pre-season with Grantham Town win

Have your say

Melton Town’s new management team of Tom Manship and Jon Stevenson made a winning start to pre-season as they defeated Grantham Town 2-1 on Friday.

A crowd of more than 100 were at Melton Sports Village to watch a new-look Town take on their higher league opponents.

Town's new-look squad warms up before the opening friendly EMN-181107-124028002

And the home fans had something to cheer about after just 16 minutes when the newly-returned defender Leon Fray put Melton ahead.

Grantham, who fielded a strong squad, levelled with 10 minutes left, but another returning Melton player, Ash Palfreyman, struck the winner from the penalty spot just two minutes later.

But for Manship, results in friendlies are secondary to performance.

“Out of possession our team was brilliant,” he said. “The lads stuck to their jobs and we got the win.

New Town co-manager Tom Manship EMN-181107-124050002

“The main thing now is working on fitness, how we are in possession and working our way up the pitch. The results are a bonus.”

Friday evening’s match also gave Manship and Stevenson the chance to run the rule over further potential additions.

Young forward Kyle Reek, who spent last season with Holwell, duly took his chance, impressing enough to be offered a place in the squad just three days later.

The club announced last week that another talented youngster, Josh Clark will also stay with the squad next season.

“We have our core of experience, but hopefully we can add a few more young players, like Kyle, that we can develop.”

Town host Loughborough Dynamo tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm, entertain Oadby Town on Saturday (3pm) and then welcome more high-profile opponents in Rushden and Diamonds on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

* Town have been drawn at home to Ingles in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday, September 1.

The winner of the tie will then host Rugby Town two weeks later in the second qualifying round.