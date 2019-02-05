Melton Town invest faith in Kyle Reek with contract

Melton Town have rewarded the potential of up-and-coming forward Kyle Reek by offering him a contract.

The talented Melton footballer joined Town from Holwell Sports last summer, and on Saturday became only the second player in the much-strengthened squad to sign a contract, alongside Robbie Parsons.

Despite being just 17, Reek has cemented his place in the matchday squad alongside his more senior peers, many of whom have many seasons of experience at a higher level.

The former Mowbray Rangers junior has made 25 appearances this season, scoring twice, and on Saturday celebrated by coming on as a second-half substitute and setting up Town’s fourth goal against Bourne following a driving run into the box.

Co-manager Tom Manship said: “Kyle has done really well this year and this contract is the reward for that.

“It means that if other teams want him they will have to buy him out of his contract.

“He has had a major impact and we see massive potential in him.

“It also shows that we will give local talent a chance.”