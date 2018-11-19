Melton Town hit promotion rivals Aylestone Park for six

Melton Town bounced back from their worst performance of the season at Rushden in midweek by hitting promotion rivals Aylestone Park for six on Saturday.

Aylestone had moved into third in United Counties League Division One the previous week on the back of a good run of wins, while Melton arrived after a 2-1 defeat at lowly Rushden three days earlier.

Sam Wilson and Leon Fray returned to defence having missed the midweek defeat, but Aylestone almost took the lead with their first attack, but Rob Peet tipped away the shot.

Minutes later, Wilson made a last-ditch tackle to thwart Leon Doubter as he was about to pull the trigger.

But Town broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Jack Baker collected the ball in midfield and threaded a pass around the defender, finding Reeve whose pace took him clear to plant a finish into the bottom corner.

Aylestone responded immediately, and from a throw-in, a low cross found Doubter free in the area to slot past Peet.

Melton then upped their game and took control as the defence held firm and the midfield dictated play.

The visitors deservedly regained the lead on 27 minutes after Heath found Baker.

His first touch was a defence-splitting pass for Reeve who slotted under the keeper.

Reeve was involved again minutes later when he received a free-kick and touched it back to Levi Fray whose final shot was well saved.

Rigby was causing lots of problems down the right and combined with Leaver to play in Reeve. The striker’s pace beat the defence again before another clinical finish into the bottom corner made it 3-1 six minutes before the break.

Baker almost made it four just after half-time when he received a one-two from Reeve, but his curling shot went just wide.

Minutes later, Hill’s corner found Wilson at the back post and his bullet header found the roof of the net for 4-1.

After yet another run, Rigby released a great pass to Reeve who completed his hat-trick with another first-time shot which found the top corner.

Leaver then found himself clear on goal and forced the keeper to make a finger-tip save, and Reeve’s powerful shot was deflected over by a defender midway through the half.

Aylestone then conceded a soft penalty from a corner for pulling Leaver’s shirt, and Kadeem Price made no mistake from the spot.

Reek almost made it seven on the final whistle when he went clear of the defence, but the keeper’s legs prevented another goal.

A fantastic performance against a good side which means Melton can move into the top two on Saturday with a win at home to second-placed Anstey Nomads.

Anstey have lost just once this season, but if Melton can repeat the performance it will be a very interesting match.

Kick-off at Signright Park is 3pm.