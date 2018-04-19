Melton Town hit for six by Burton Park

UCL Division One

Burton Park Wanderers 6 Melton Town 2

Another six-pointer at the bottom end of UCL Division One saw two teams trying to put together a good run to end the season on a high.

This message appeared to only get through to Burton Park as they came out of the traps quickly, playing with confidence and desire.

It only took three minutes for the theme of the game to take shape as a mix-up in Melton’s defence saw Ferrie and Hollis hesitating over a clearance and Nicki Young nipping in to steal the ball, only for his quick thinking to shave the wrong side of the post.

The home team eventually saw their early pressure pay dividends when a pass from Caswell in midfield caught Lane napping and Young cut into the area and slipped a shot past Middleton into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Melton seemed to then wake up and their very first attack saw Hibbert and Clark play a one-two which sent Clark clear, but his shot was pushed wide by Clark.

The resulting corner fell to Lane who shot just over the bar.

Then in the 12th minute Middleton’s long kick out of hand caught the Wanderers defence hesitating and Zak Ginvert found himself one-on-one with the keeper, who he rounded before sliding the ball into an open net.

Straight from the kick off a floated ball into the Melton area caused chaos, only for Lane to take control and dribble his way out of the box.

The ball was stolen off him and the resultant trip ended in a penalty.

This was slotted away comfortably by Campbell to make it 2-1.

Town never really got hold of the game from hereon in, with some poor passing and a lack of desire compared to a determined Burton Park.

Sure enough with just 25 minutes on the clock a miscontrolled header from Clayton in the Melton box fell to Campbell who shot into the right hand corner of the net from six yards out to make it 3-1.

Wanderers then went on to miss three good chances from long kicks from their goalkeeper, which seemed to be catching out a very wide and square Melton defence.

Eventually, the fourth came on the stroke of half time when a long kick by the keeper again caught the defence out and Stuart McMichael ran onto the ball and, from the right touchline, played a great ball into the area where the unmarked Furres had all the time in the world to shoot past Middleton.

Melton came out in the second half with a renewed attitude and should have cut the deficit to two when a Coser cross found Ginvert in the six yard box with just the keeper to beat, but his shot was tipped over by Rob Clark.

Then a soft penalty was given away in the 52nd minute, for what appeared to be hands on the attackers shoulders.

Campbell slotted it into the bottom right corner to make it 5-1.

Jarram immediately sent on his subs in an effort to quickly provoke a reaction.

Substitute Lapworth’s first real contribution was a free kick just five yards in from the touchline.

It was beautifully swung in and deceived the defence and keeper as it nestled in the bottom corner of the net to make 5-2.

Was this to be a Roma style comeback? No!

Another long kick by Wanderers’ keeper again caught out the flat defence and Walpole ran onto the ball, rounded Middleton and slotted into an empty net 6-2.

That was about that. Another shockingly bad defeat to another shockingly bad opposition.

The opponents have got worse and Melton’s football has joined them.

There is an apathy about the team as a whole which is producing some head scratching results.

They have conceded 23 goals in the last seven games which needs to be addressed before they then look at only scoring five goals in the same seven games.

Onto Bugbrooke on Saturday, who must be eyeing an upset in another six pointer.