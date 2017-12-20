Melton Town hit back with six-goal show at Oakham United

Melton Town followed a heavy defeat with a thumping win to send them into the Christmas period with some good cheer.

Shane Jarram’s side fell to their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday when beaten 5-0 at Potton United, but they recovered well to sweep aside struggling Oakham United 6-2 on Tuesday evening.

Melton were read the riot act following their second-half capitulation at Potton, but second-bottom Oakham should have led in the opening minutes when the home striker blazed over with an open goal beckoning.

The visitors soon punished the miss and led after six minutes when Kieran Foster’s corner to the back post found Chris Hibbitt unmarked to head in.

Chances came at both ends before Zac Ginvert doubled Town’s lead in the 13th minute, attacking down the right before cutting in and smashing a shot into the top corner.

Straight from kick-off, Melton attacked again and Jack Baker’s through ball put Ginvert clean through to knock it under the home keeper for his second of the evening.

A replica of the first goal made it 4-0 as Hibbitt again headed in from a Foster corner.

And incredibly Town were 5-0 up within half-an-hour when Foster was set free on the left and when his shot was saved, Ginvert pounced on the rebound to complete his hat-trick.

Ginvert could have had more and was twice put clean through, but his attempted lob was saved and his next shot skim the post.

The chastened hosts improved after half-time and respinded with a few attacks of their own.

But it was Town who could have made it six when Ginvert again found himself clean through and rounded the keeper only to replicate Oakham’s first-minute miss by blasting over.

The home keeper made anther fine save when left one-on-one once again, and it was the home side who pulled a goal back just after the hour through Tiago Camilo’s long-range effort.

George Coser skimmed a post for Melton before United made it 5-2 when Cameron Brookes bundled in Scott Waumsley’s cross.

But fittingly Melton had the last word when Coser latched on to Liam Ambrose’s free-kick to cap their biggest win of the season.

The win lifted Town up to 14th in United Counties League Division One, six points above the bottom three.

On Saturday they return to their Digital Deadline Park home when they welcome Bourne Town to Melton Sports Village. Kick-off is 3pm.