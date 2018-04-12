Melton Town hit back with fine win over Harrowby

Chris Hibbitt’s late winner gave Melton Town three priceless points against top-seven side Harrowby United on a misty Tuesday evening.

Town were read the riot act prior to kick-off following a run of poor form, but it was United who started quicker, going close with their first attack when keeper Middleton brilliantly tipped over Jawanza Grant’s thunderous shot from the edge of the area.

But this would be Harrowby’s only shot on target throughout the match as Melton showed a renewed determination.

Jordan Cufflin-Stableford swung in a corner in the 10th minute which had to be tipped over by Sam Andrew.

And Zak Ginvert was played through and was put clear by a one-two with Clark in the six yard area, but the striker couldn’t get the ball out from under his feet.

Clark raced onto the loose ball, but the shot was deflected wide by Spencer.

Melton pressed throughout the half and looked dangerous with every attack. Ginvert had at least three chances, but each shot was inches over.

But the best chance came just minutes before the break when interplay between Ginvert and Clark beat three defenders.

Clark found himself clear in the area, but unselfishly slipped in Ginvert whose shot from the penalty spot clipped the bar.

The second half started in much the same way, with Cufflin-Stableford darting down the wing and playing in Ginvert who scooped his shot just over.

Melton were turning up the pressure with each attack, and with 15 minutes left, sub Matt Hendey played a great ball through to Ginvert whose cross-cum-shot forced a great save to tip it over.

The resulting corner caused chaos in the United area and Joe Briers appeared to fall to the ground and grab the ball.

Appeals from all sides of the ground fell on deaf ears as the ref pointed for a corner.

The corner was whipped in and Foster’s half-volley, just cleared the bar.

But with six minutes left, Melton finally broke the deadlock when Coser’s long throw fell to Hibbitt who capped a great performance by planting a sweet shot into the centre of the goal.

Harrowby tried for the equaliser, but were met with a very resolute defence, as the hosts claimed a well-deserved win in a very competitive match with plenty of good football from both sides.

Supporters will hope this could be the turning point for Melton as they look to finish the season on a high, with most of their remaining matches against team from the bottom half of the table.