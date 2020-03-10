Melton Town held by comeback at top-four rivals Aylestone Park

It was a case of what might have been as Melton Town were once again pegged back to a draw by top-four rivals.

Having dominated but drawn with Division One leaders Bugbrooke the previous weekend, Town led 2-0 at third-placed Aylestone Park on Friday only to be checked by a second-half comeback.

The result meant the title is – for now – out of Melton’s hands, with the culmination of a tough run of fixtures still to come at second-placed Long Buckby next Wednesday.

But wins from their games in hand would provisionally lift fourth-placed Town up to second and within a single point of Bugbrooke.

Having edged a tight game at the Signright 1-0 in January, the Pork Pie Army expected a tough test in the return at in-form opponents who collected the February Team of the Month award before kick-off.

Player-manager Tom Manship returned to the starting lien-up, but lasted only a minute before being forced off with a injury, with Sandy replacing him in midfield.

But despite the early blow, the visitors hit the front after seven minutes when Chris Hibbitt met a whipped-in corner to plant a great header past home keeper Tom Holyoak.

The game was played at a fast pace with plenty of strong challenges going in and referee Stewart Walker letting the game flow.

Clear chances remained at a premium, but Zak Munton almost made it two, dancing his way around three players before forcing a fine save.

Town were reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes when Nathan Arnold was sent to the sinbin for dissent, and the hosts pressed the Town defence with long balls, but they held firm to half-time, saved by the post once, while Rob Peet made a couple of stops.

Restored to the full 11, Melton spurned more chances before doubling their lead after 55 minutes when Holyoak misjudged Arnold’s cross which found the net.

Munton sent an effort over the bar as Town looked to kill off the game, and then hit the post with a free-kick.

But from being so close to 3-0 within seconds it was 2-1 as Aylestone countered and a slick five-pass move ended with Aaron Preston teeing up Rikki Bates to net.

Aylestone raised their game further, but Town were still edging the contest and Munton again went close with a shot clearing the bar.

Peet was also called into action a few times, and with 15 minutes left, Aylestone were awarded a penalty when the Park forward went down.

Walker consulted with the linesman and awarded the spot-kick, despite protests from the Town bench, which Preston dispatched.

Four minutes later Hibbitt was on the end of a heavy challenge which looked reckless, but the Town man was sent to the sinbin for dissent.

Ten-man Town had their backs to the wall, Peet tipping a shot over as Aylestone threw everything at Melton.

The visitors countered through Jordan Lever who was denied by the keeper.

Laithan Hammond was brought on to harry the home centre-halves, while Robbie Parsons made a welcome return in stoppage-time, but did not have enough time to influence the result.

Town saw out the final moments, absorbing the pressure, to earn a point which could yet prove crucial, with leaders Bugbrooke still facing a trip to Aylestone later this month.

Melton are back in action tonight (Tuesday) at home to Northampton Sileby Rangers (kick-off 7.45pm).